Tommy Fleetwood signs multi-year extension with TaylorMade
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tommy Fleetwood, the world’s 14th-ranked player, has signed a multi-year extension with TaylorMade, the company announced Friday.
The announcement comes days after TaylorMade also announced an extension with two-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler.
Fleetwood, a member of last year’s victorious European Ryder Cup team, has won six times on the DP World Tour. Fleetwood finished a career-high sixth in the FedExCup last year as well.
Fleetwood is using the company’s new TaylorMade’s new Qi10 LS driver and Qi10 5-wood, as well as the BRNR Mini Driver, P·7TW irons, Hi-Toe 3 wedge and TP5x pix golf ball.
“Being a member of Team TaylorMade is something I am proud of, so renewing my contract is a natural progression for my continued improvement,” Fleetwood said. “Working with such a great team had a huge impact on the decision. Adrian (Rietveld) has become so important in my life, along with Keith (Sbarbaro) and the rest of the team. I know they do everything to support us on TOUR. I appreciate the faith that David (Abeles) has in me, and I look forward to working together far into the future.”
Fleetwood joined TaylorMade in 2021. Since then, he has 15 top-10 finishes including top-fives at the 2022 PGA Championship, 2022 Open Championship and 2023 U.S. Open. In his six seasons on the PGA TOUR, Fleetwood has five runner-up finishes, four third-place finishes, 22 top-fives and 33 top-10s.