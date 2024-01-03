Scottie Scheffler wins Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA TOUR Player of the Year for second consecutive season

Cole finished the season No. 43 in the official FedExCup standings, becoming the lone rookie to qualify for the BMW Championship. He followed that up with four top fives during the FedExCup Fall, including each of his final three starts. His total of six top-five finishes during the 2022-23 season was tied for the fifth-most of any player and trailed only Scheffler (13), Patrick Cantlay (8), McIlroy (8) and Rahm (8), all of whom currently rank among the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking. He led the TOUR with 554 birdies on the season, which was 59 more than the second-highest total.