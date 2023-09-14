Max Homa, Justin Thomas add patriotic wedge stampings before Ryder Cup
Written by Stephanie Royer
As the design and technology of golf equipment has evolved, so has its creative expression. Wedge stampings once used explicitly for practical purposes like displaying club loft, have taken on a custom touch, with players stamping custom slogans or phrases honoring loved ones or paying homage to key moments in their journey.
As six-time TOUR winner Rickie Fowler put it: “We might as well have some fun and get crazy with the stamping on the clubs. It's a great way to show your personality and what you're like off the course.”
After Max Homa became a father, he sported a custom "Cam's Dad" stamping. Now, just two weeks away from his debut in the 44th Ryder Cup, Homa and another U.S. Team member, Justin Thomas, are ramping their stamp game into high gear – literally.
Both players, who use the Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges, were spotted with custom patriotic "Team USA" stampings at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, ahead of the Fortinet Championship.
Homa added interspersed red, white and blue stars, while Thomas opted for a "JT" partitioning each letter of "USA.”
The 30-year-old Thomas is making his third Ryder Cup appearance (2018, ’21) but his first as a captain's pick.
Speaking about U.S. Team Captain Zach Johnson’s decision, Thomas noted: "It was like when Zach called, it was a lot of emotions, but like a relief was almost the first thing, and excitement. It was a lot.
“I had a lot of sleepless nights, and then at one point it just kind of finally hit me: I had accepted the fact whatever was going to happen was going to happen, and I was OK with that. And I was always going to be supportive regardless of what happened. I'm just very excited, fortunate, happy that it ended the way that it did.”
Homa expressed his anticipation for the upcoming biennial matches as well, saying: "We obviously haven't won (in Europe) in 30 years, so we have a lot we're trying to accomplish and a bit of a chip on everyone's shoulder. So it just feels bigger."
Homa, a California native and this week’s defending champion after back-to-back Fortinet titles, is one of four Ryder Cup rookies on the U.S. squad.
That’s where Thomas feels he can also come in – as a mentor and veteran presence for his team.
"It's a different, it's a totally different feeling,” Thomas said about his experience in international competition. “It's something that I feel like I can use not only for myself, but I want to help the guys. ... That's kind of the same thing (that) I want to be to any rookie or anyone who would be uncomfortable on our team there.”