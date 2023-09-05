Scotty Cameron introduces limited-release Concept X putter
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Scotty Cameron’s first mallet putter with a plumber’s neck is now available to the public in a limited release.
Cameron said in a press release that the Concept X 7.2 LTD was inspired by the Phantom X 7.2, a TOUR-only prototype designed for professionals who wanted a putter “that swings like a blade with the alignment benefit that comes from a plumbing neck, all with the stability of a mallet.” The putter also features a Tour Black finish and cherry dot sight line to create an elegant, high-performance limited creation.
“It is a true modern mallet built for golfers who want blade-like toe flow in a larger, more stable body,” Cameron said.
A plumber’s neck, or L-neck, is for players who create moderate face rotation and want to feel the toe of the putter release through impact.
The putter has been used by in victories on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour this season. The Concept X 7.2 LTD will be available in select Titleist golf shops worldwide beginning Friday, September 15 in both right-handed and left-handed versions.
“It’s awesome. The way it looks, all the square lines, I feel like it frames the ball really well and everything sits super square,” said Davis Riley, who used the putter in his victory with Nick Hardy at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. “I’ve always been a big believer in that putting, if you’re really comfortable looking over and everything feels square, it’s just going to set up for good putting.”
Riley, who played a blade at the University of Alabama and on the Korn Ferry Tour, made the switch to the Phantom X mallet early last year after looking for added stability with the toe flow he prefers. The putter’s most recent win on the DP World Tour came from Todd Clements at the D+D Real Czech Masters.
A limited run of Concept X 7.2 LTD right-handed models will be offered to golfers in 33", 34" and 35" lengths, with a left-handed version available at 34”. The Concept X 7.2 LTD features Scotty Cameron’s dual milled face technology, which combines soft feel with extremely consistent performance off the face from heel to toe.
A new Pistolero Plus grip – identified by its larger profile in the top hand location near the end of the grip and the thicker, less tapered low hand profile – with black texture and gray lettering complements the model’s Tour Black finish along with a Concept X LTD shaft band and matching Concept X LTD mid-round headcover.