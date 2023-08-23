Inside the prototype Titleist balls driving the TOUR Championship preview show
'On the Range at the TOUR Championship brought to you by Titleist' will stream Wednesday on ESPN+
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
The TOUR Championship is a showcase of the season’s top players, and on Wednesday new technology from Titleist will also be on display.
Titleist’s Radar Capture Technology will drive a new preview show Wednesday from Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club. “On the Range at the TOUR Championship brought to you by Titleist” will be streamed Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+, PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR’s accounts on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Pluto TV.
Players will hit prototype Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT models designed specifically to provide viewers with precision flight and spin data in real time. Wednesday’s show will also feature player interviews and expert analysis of the data.
Fans are accustomed to seeing players with orange-and-black Trackman units behind them on the practice tee. Trackman Range allows data to be captured for every shot on a practice tee through the placement of several launch monitors around the range instead of one unit directly behind a player.
The Titleist balls with RCT allow TrackMan Range to capture the all-important spin rates, something that was previously limited to individuals using a TrackMan unit set up directly behind them.
“Spin is the magical number for truly understanding the flight and movement of the golf ball,” said Fredrik Tuxen, TrackMan’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, in a Titleist press release. “Speed and power is getting a lot of attention, but managing and controlling spin rates is what really sets players apart. It is the key number for players to control their carry distance, curvature and how the ball reacts when landing. Titleist is an innovative and leader and shares our passion for providing golfers with the most precise data possible. They’ve helped take our Trackman Range Product to the next level with the prototype radar capture technology.”
The Titleist balls with RCT balls were originally designed to capture spin rates indoors. The prototype ProV1 and ProV1x models with RCT being used Wednesday will allow TrackMan Range to capture players’ spin rates and could one day make it unnecessary for a player to bring his own TrackMan to the practice tee at a PGA TOUR event. This also could lead to full TrackMan data being captured for every shot hit on a course.
The RCT technology allows spin rates to be measured “as precisely as ever,” said Matt Hogge, Titleist Golf Ball R&D’s Director of Product Development.
Trackman teamed up with Titleist to create the company’s Radar Capture Technology (RCT) Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls. RCT is an internal radar reflective marker that produces an optimized signal capture, delivering true spin measurements for every shot. Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls with RCT feature the same design, materials, quality manufacturing and performance as their non-RCT models, but with the enhanced benefit of radar signal capture.
Among this week’s TOUR Championship participants teeing up a Titleist, the overwhelming No. 1 ball on the PGA TOUR: Scottie Scheffler (Pro V1), Patrick Cantlay (Pro V1x), Viktor Hovland (Pro V1), Max Homa (Pro V1), Matt Fitzpatrick (Pro V1x), Brian Harman (Pro V1), Wyndham Clark (Pro V1x), Jordan Spieth (Pro V1x), Tyrrell Hatton (Pro V1) and Tom Kim (Pro V1x).
“Whether it is the pursuit of better technique or better equipment, spin is the performance output that must be accurately measured to then evaluate attributes like peak height, angle of descent, carry and total distance,” Hogge said. “The prototype RCT technology we’ve developed for Trackman Range elevates the ability to capture this spin data and provide the most accurate analysis of every shot hit by any player across the driving range.”