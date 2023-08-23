Inside the prototype Titleist balls driving the TOUR Championship preview show

“Spin is the magical number for truly understanding the flight and movement of the golf ball,” said Fredrik Tuxen, TrackMan’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, in a Titleist press release. “Speed and power is getting a lot of attention, but managing and controlling spin rates is what really sets players apart. It is the key number for players to control their carry distance, curvature and how the ball reacts when landing. Titleist is an innovative and leader and shares our passion for providing golfers with the most precise data possible. They’ve helped take our Trackman Range Product to the next level with the prototype radar capture technology.”