Power Rankings: BMW Championship

All rough, which is all bluegrass, is trimmed to two inches, and the combination Bentgrass-Poa greens are ready to push to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. Despite considerable rain in recent weeks during what’s been an uncharacteristically severe season in the region, putts project to challenge that distance this week. A mostly dry pattern will take hold midweek and extend throughout. There’s a chance for rain on Thursday but it’s not going to be an all-day event. Daytime highs gradually will rise into the upper 80s by Sunday. As usual, winds will be much more unpredictable, but they’ll influence club selection most during the opening round.