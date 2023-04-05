Justin Thomas changes putter grips before the Masters

“In terms of the putter grip…actually I played with Rory last week, and he had it,” Thomas said. “And I’ve seen it. It’s very similar to a grip I’ve used and won with quite a bit. And my dad had it as well. We played on Sunday, and I picked his up and I said ‘this does feel pretty good.’ I’ve traveled with an identical backup every single week, and I just threw it on there to see how it felt, to be perfectly honest, and feels pretty good, so why fight it?”