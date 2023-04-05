Collin Morikawa highlights FRL selections for the Masters

I actually landed on Willett at the midway point back in 2016 when he won here. I think it was +4000 that I grabbed after Friday's round, if I recall. Of course, he went completely off the map for a few years after that, but like Jason Day, Willett has started to come back around as well. He’s not to the same degree as Day but has absolutely made significant progress, and I think he is a sneaky good play in many different markets this week. The short game is terrific. Over the last 36 rounds, Willett is eighth in this field for Scrambling and seventh for SG: Around the Green. He ranks 11th in the field over the last 24 rounds during Firm & Fast conditions, considering a handful of the primary short-game measures. And Willett is a Top 25 performer for SG: Total on the correlated courses I used this week, over his last 24 rounds - as are Morikawa and Day, by the way. Finally, since 2017 at the Masters, following his 2016 victory, Willett once gained 4+ strokes on the field in a first round.