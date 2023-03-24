An up-close look at John Daly’s incredible 2023 equipment setup
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
John Daly’s new clubs are nearly as singular as the player using them.
GolfWRX.com got an up-close look at Daly’s unique set this week at the PGA TOUR Champions’ Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. This is the inaugural PGA TOUR Champions’ event at the course that was the longtime venue for the LPGA’s opening major each year.
We also highlighted Daly’s wild equipment setup at last year’s PGA Championship The two-time major champion was using irons covered in so much lead tape that they were virtually unidentifiable. Daly adds the lead tape to his clubs to offset the weight of SuperStroke S-Tech Cord oversized grips that weigh roughly 30 grams more than standard (in the world of golf equipment, that’s a significant amount of weight).
Daly has made significant equipment changes this year, but his new golf clubs are still caked in lead tape, still feature the oversized grips and his entire setup is still uniquely configured for his specific needs.
Daly now uses three hybrids instead of two, and he has just four irons in the bag (6-, 7-, 8- and 9-irons). He’s also switched into a new driver and 3-wood, he’s changed iron models, he’s reconfigured his wedge setup, and he changed into a new custom putter.
Check out Daly’s new full club specifications below.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD UB 6 X
3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD UB8 X
Hybrids: Ping G430 (17, 22 and 26 degrees
Irons: Ping Blueprint Forged (6-9 iron)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (46-10F @44 degrees, 50 @49 degrees, 54 degrees and 60 @59 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Austin (with a custom milled face)
Grip: SuperStroke Tour 2.0
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x