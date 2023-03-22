Why Justin Suh has been using the same putter model since eighth grade
An endless supply of putters is available to PGA TOUR players every week. The practice green at a TOUR event is circled by reps from all the major manufacturers, eager to get their goods into the hands of the best players in the world.
It’s a utopia for tinkerers, as companies will make flatsticks that meet even the smallest request.
Some players find themselves switching too often, falling temptation to all the options that are readily available.
Justin Suh is not one of those players. He’s been using the same model of Nike putter since his freshman year in high school.
The reigning Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year has been a Nike Method Core Mod-4w putter since grabbing the $50 club off the rack before a junior tournament.
“I rolled in every putt. I was like, ‘Dad, I need this,’” Suh told golfchannel.com in 2019. Suh shot 64 the next day.
Now that old Nike putter will be in use at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after Suh snuck in as the 63rd seed. A strong stretch of recent play, including a T5 at The Honda Classic and T6 at THE PLAYERS earned Suh a spot at Austin Country Club.
Suh retired the original after Nike sent him the same model with slight modifications. With Nike no longer making equipment, he also bought a third Method putter on eBay a few years ago.
Suh’s putter features a set of soft polymer grooves on the face to increase launch and a set of metal grooves to promote faster speeds off the face. The combination is designed to reduce skidding and enhance distance control. After more than a decade, Suh is so comfortable with the unique technology that he doesn’t even consider testing other putters.
Has he been tempted to use another putter?
“No,” Suh said definitively. “That’s my putter. I don’t even try testing putters. I got the speed down with this one and it looks good.”
Suh used his trusty putter to win last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship. He currently ranks 47th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting.
The Cobra staffer uses a similar philosophy with the rest of his clubs. He doesn’t change or tinker much. Suh said Tuesday he hasn’t made any equipment changes during his first season as a PGA TOUR member.
“It’s still just the same old stuff,” he said. “I haven’t changed anything at all actually this year.”
Switching and testing equipment isn’t a bad thing – plenty of his contemporaries on the PGA TOUR make equipment adjustments on a weekly basis – but Suh is simply not one of those players.
Check out Suh’s full bag specifications below.
Driver: Cobra King LTDx LS (10.5 degrees @8)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li Black 60 TX
3-wood: Cobra Rad Speed Big Tour (13 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 6.5-flex 85 grams
Hybrid: Cobra Aerojet (19 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 105 Hybrid TX-Flex
Irons: Cobra King Forged Tec (3-iron), Cobra King Tour (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Cobra King (52 and 58 degrees)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Putter: Nike Method Core Mod-4w