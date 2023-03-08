Adam Scott reveals new custom irons at THE PLAYERS
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Adam Scott unveiled an ultra-custom, 1-of-1 set of irons at last year’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The clubs have been in the bag since, but their employment could be in jeopardy because of another new set that Scott unveiled this week at THE PLAYERS.
The irons that Scott started using at the Memorial were manufactured by Miura Golf. They were built to his exact preferences, including a flat sole, less bounce and more offset. The blades were stamped with only Scott’s personal logo and the iron number.
This week, though, Scott received a package of containing new custom irons from Miura. Although Scott, winner of the 2004 PLAYERS, told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday that he’s not switching into the irons just yet, he did unveil the new look.
While the new irons don’t appear to be designed much differently than the set he is currently using, the new clubs do have two major aesthetic changes:
1) Miura’s company logo is now stamped onto the sole with a black paintfill, and
2) Katsuhiro Miura’s Hanko stamping is now on the back with a red paintfill.
The additional stampings may seem insignificant, but they could point to a bigger branding picture now that Miura’s logos are featured on the clubs rather than Scott’s logo alone. Could Miura be planning to release a retail version of the product? Or is the company simply advertising that it is indeed the manufacturer of Scott’s mystery irons?
Unfortunately, Scott and team aren’t yet revealing further information about the new logoed irons.
Stay tuned for more information on Scott’s new custom Miura irons. For now, check out a collection of photos below.
Adam Scott's new custom Miura 7-iron
Adam Scott's new custom Miura 9-iron