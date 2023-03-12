PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Winners Bag

Take a look inside Scheffler's winning bag at THE PLAYERS Championship

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Scottie Scheffler claimed his sixth PGA TOUR victory at THE PLAYERS Championship and his second of the season.

    Check out his equipment setup below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS tour prototype

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet