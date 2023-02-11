Brought to you by
Product Spotlight: Cobra Aerojet drivers
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With centerpiece PWR-BRIDGE weighting, PWRSHELL with H.O.T. FACE, and advanced aerodynamic shaping drawing on feedback from the best players and fastest golf swings in the world, Cobra’s 2023 Aerojet drivers are the longest and most aerodynamic the company has ever produced.
Aerojet LST, Aerojet, and Aerojet Max build upon the success of Cobra’s previous driver lineup, LTDx, according to Mike Yagley, Vice President of Innovation, Cobra Golf. “The aerodynamic package in the new Aerojet family of drivers is our most advanced to date. We continue to balance the aggressive streamlining with optimum mass and resilience properties to give players maximum club head speed and ball launch characteristics for increased distance.”
With respect to aerodynamics, advanced aerodynamic shaping produces 1.5 mph more clubhead speed in robot testing compared to the LTDx line. Aerojet drivers feature progressive aerodynamic shaping and unique weighting configurations for maximum clubhead speed and precise mass configuration.
Suspended in the sole of the club like a bridge, a 13-gram PWR-BRIDGE positions CG low and forward for spin reduction and a flexible sole for enhanced energy transfer, which means more ball speed. Additionally, boosting ball speed across the face, Cobra’s PWRSHELL Face Insert produces a larger sweet spot on the drivers.
Cobra Aerojet drivers also feature a H.O.T. Face (Highly Optimized Topology), which is an A.I. designed variable thickness face. This produces more efficient spin and more speed across the clubface.
The club’s crown and sole are 30 percent thinner than traditional carbon fiber thanks to a thin-ply carbon fiber raw finish. This allowed engineers to lower CG and move more weight around the clubhead for optimal launch and spin.
In keeping with the naming conventions of the LTDx platform, Cobra’s new Aerojet family of drivers includes three models: Aerojet LS, Aerojet, and Aerojet Max.
Aerojet LS
With a slightly smaller profile at address, low-launching, low-spinning Aerojet LS is designed for high-swing speed players looking for low launch and low spin. LS produces a neutral-to-fade-biased flight and features two weight ports in the sole (with 12g and 3g weights), forward in the heel and toe of the club.
Aerojet
Aerodynamically tuned Aerojet is the driver best suited to most golfers. It features a 12-gram weight in the rear of the club for higher-launching drives and more forgiveness. Aerojet is designed to favor a neutral shot shape, that is, being neither draw nor fade-biased.
Aerojet Max
Aerojet Max is Cobra’s maximum stability, draw-biased model. Players can adjust the amount of draw bias in the Aerojet Max by moving a pair of weights. Placing the 12-gram weight in the rear and the three-gram weight in the heel produces stability with a small draw bias. Placing 12-gram weight in the heel and the three-gram weight in the rear gives the club a more substantial draw bias.
Pricing, specs, and availability
Price: $549
The men’s Aerojet family of metals comes in a black colorway featuring a satin matte black perimeter and a raw carbon fiber gloss crown. The sole features raw carbon fiber gloss accented with white perimeter paint with blue and red accents.
Aerojet LS: 9, 10.5 degrees
Comes in RH/LH with a choice of 3 premium aftermarket shafts in select flexes including: MCA Kai’li White 60 (x-stiff and stiff); Project X HZRDUS Black Gen4 (stiff) and MCA KAI’LI Blue 60 (Regular). Lamkin Crossline grips come standard.
Aerojet: 9, 10.5, 12 degrees
Comes in RH/LH with a choice of 3 premium aftermarket shafts in select flexes including: MCA Kai’li White 60 (x-stiff and stiff); MCA KAI’LI Blue 60 (regular and stiff), and UST Mamiya Helium Nanocore 4 (Lite), and 5 (Regular). Lamkin Crossline grips comes standard.
Aerojet Max: 9, 10.5 12 degrees
Comes in RH/LH with a choice of 2 premium aftermarket shafts in select flexes: MCA Kai’li Blue 60 (regular and stiff), and UST Mamiya Helium Nanocore 4 (Lite) and 5 (Regular). Lamkin Crossline grips comes standard.
Aerojet Max is also available in a women’s edition.
At retail: February 10