WM Phoenix Open payouts and points: Scottie Scheffler earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
If you squint, TPC Scottsdale can look like TPC Scheffler, which, you know, isn’t unfair because Scottie Scheffler has turned the par 71 into a personal playground.
At 19-under 265, Scheffler prevailed by two strokes at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. He closed with a bogey-free 65 and earned 500 FedExCup points and $3.6 million in the second designated event of the 2022-23 season.
It’s Scheffler’s fifth PGA TOUR victory and first at which he was the defending champion. Despite the margin, no win is easy, but it had to feel a little easier than last year’s breakthrough title in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay. The first one always is, regardless. Oh yeah, Scheffler also has returned to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. No squinting necessary there.
On the Tuesday before last week’s edition, Scheffler was available at +1200 at BetMGM. That was third-shortest on the board behind Jon Rahm (+750) and Rory McIlroy (+800).
Rahm checked up in third place, albeit five shots adrift. It’s a personal best at TPC Scottsdale in eight starts, the worst of which was a T16 in 2017. That was his first as a professional and second career appearance. He opened his experience with a T5 as an Arizona State University undergraduate in 2015.
McIlroy didn’t factor at any time. He broke 70 only once (second-round 67) and finished T32.
Nick Taylor took his investors at +25000 to win for a ride. The Canadian matched Scheffler on Sunday to finish alone in second.
The last golfer to win consecutive editions of the WM Phoenix Open was Hideki Matsuyama (2016-2017). He was +2800 and settled for a share of 29th place this year.
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|265/ -19
|500.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Nick Taylor
|267/ -17
|300.000
|$2,180,000.00
|3
|Jon Rahm
|270/ -14
|190.000
|$1,380,000.00
|4
|Justin Thomas
|271/ -13
|135.000
|$980,000.00
|5
|Jason Day
|272/ -12
|110.000
|$820,000.00
|T6
|Sam Burns
|273/ -11
|88.750
|$652,500.00
|T6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|273/ -11
|88.750
|$652,500.00
|T6
|Sungjae Im
|273/ -11
|88.750
|$652,500.00
|T6
|Jordan Spieth
|273/ -11
|88.750
|$652,500.00
|T10
|Wyndham Clark
|274/ -10
|67.500
|$485,000.00
|T10
|Rickie Fowler
|274/ -10
|67.500
|$485,000.00
|T10
|Adam Hadwin
|274/ -10
|67.500
|$485,000.00
|T10
|Xander Schauffele
|274/ -10
|67.500
|$485,000.00
|T14
|Tony Finau
|276/ -8
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T14
|Dylan Frittelli
|276/ -8
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T14
|Charley Hoffman
|276/ -8
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T14
|Beau Hossler
|276/ -8
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T14
|Taylor Moore
|276/ -8
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T14
|Patrick Rodgers
|276/ -8
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T20
|Keegan Bradley
|277/ -7
|43.000
|$245,000.00
|T20
|Seamus Power
|277/ -7
|43.000
|$245,000.00
|T20
|Sam Ryder
|277/ -7
|43.000
|$245,000.00
|T23
|Chesson Hadley
|278/ -6
|34.833
|$174,000.00
|T23
|Si Woo Kim
|278/ -6
|34.833
|$174,000.00
|T23
|Kurt Kitayama
|278/ -6
|34.833
|$174,000.00
|T23
|Adam Schenk
|278/ -6
|34.833
|$174,000.00
|T23
|Scott Stallings
|278/ -6
|34.833
|$174,000.00
|T23
|Jhonattan Vegas
|278/ -6
|34.833
|$174,000.00
|T29
|Hayden Buckley
|279/ -5
|28.000
|$137,000.00
|T29
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|279/ -5
|28.000
|$137,000.00
|T29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|279/ -5
|28.000
|$137,000.00
|T32
|Jason Dufner
|280/ -4
|21.214
|$109,285.72
|T32
|James Hahn
|280/ -4
|21.214
|$109,285.72
|T32
|Billy Horschel
|280/ -4
|21.214
|$109,285.72
|T32
|Zach Johnson
|280/ -4
|21.214
|$109,285.71
|T32
|Matt Kuchar
|280/ -4
|21.214
|$109,285.71
|T32
|Rory McIlroy
|280/ -4
|21.214
|$109,285.71
|T32
|Kevin Tway
|280/ -4
|21.214
|$109,285.71
|T39
|Lucas Glover
|281/ -3
|16.000
|$87,000.00
|T39
|Max Homa
|281/ -3
|16.000
|$87,000.00
|T39
|Sahith Theegala
|281/ -3
|16.000
|$87,000.00
|T42
|Brian Harman
|282/ -2
|11.125
|$65,350.00
|T42
|Viktor Hovland
|282/ -2
|11.125
|$65,350.00
|T42
|K.H. Lee
|282/ -2
|11.125
|$65,350.00
|T42
|Adam Long
|282/ -2
|11.125
|$65,350.00
|T42
|Keith Mitchell
|282/ -2
|11.125
|$65,350.00
|T42
|Ryan Palmer
|282/ -2
|11.125
|$65,350.00
|T42
|Aaron Rai
|282/ -2
|11.125
|$65,350.00
|T42
|Gary Woodland
|282/ -2
|11.125
|$65,350.00
|T50
|Corey Conners
|283/ -1
|7.043
|$48,542.86
|T50
|Joel Dahmen
|283/ -1
|7.043
|$48,542.86
|T50
|Lucas Herbert
|283/ -1
|7.043
|$48,542.86
|T50
|Tom Kim
|283/ -1
|7.043
|$48,542.86
|T50
|Justin Lower
|283/ -1
|7.043
|$48,542.86
|T50
|Erik van Rooyen
|283/ -1
|7.043
|$48,542.85
|T50
|Brandon Wu
|283/ -1
|7.043
|$48,542.85
|T57
|Danny Lee
|284/ E
|5.300
|$45,600.00
|T57
|Taylor Pendrith
|284/ E
|5.300
|$45,600.00
|T57
|Greyson Sigg
|284/ E
|5.300
|$45,600.00
|T57
|Webb Simpson
|284/ E
|5.300
|$45,600.00
|T61
|Nate Lashley
|285/ 1
|4.700
|$44,400.00
|T61
|Trey Mullinax
|285/ 1
|4.700
|$44,400.00
|63
|Kelly Kraft
|288/ 4
|4.400
|$43,800.00
|64
|Cameron Young
|289/ 5
|4.200
|$43,400.00
|65
|Stewart Cink
|291/ 7
|4.000
|$43,000.00
|66
|Jim Herman
|292/ 8
|3.800
|$42,600.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.