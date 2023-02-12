PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
WM Phoenix Open payouts and points: Scottie Scheffler earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    If you squint, TPC Scottsdale can look like TPC Scheffler, which, you know, isn’t unfair because Scottie Scheffler has turned the par 71 into a personal playground.

    At 19-under 265, Scheffler prevailed by two strokes at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. He closed with a bogey-free 65 and earned 500 FedExCup points and $3.6 million in the second designated event of the 2022-23 season.

    It’s Scheffler’s fifth PGA TOUR victory and first at which he was the defending champion. Despite the margin, no win is easy, but it had to feel a little easier than last year’s breakthrough title in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay. The first one always is, regardless. Oh yeah, Scheffler also has returned to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. No squinting necessary there.

    On the Tuesday before last week’s edition, Scheffler was available at +1200 at BetMGM. That was third-shortest on the board behind Jon Rahm (+750) and Rory McIlroy (+800).

    Rahm checked up in third place, albeit five shots adrift. It’s a personal best at TPC Scottsdale in eight starts, the worst of which was a T16 in 2017. That was his first as a professional and second career appearance. He opened his experience with a T5 as an Arizona State University undergraduate in 2015.

    McIlroy didn’t factor at any time. He broke 70 only once (second-round 67) and finished T32.

    Nick Taylor took his investors at +25000 to win for a ride. The Canadian matched Scheffler on Sunday to finish alone in second.

    The last golfer to win consecutive editions of the WM Phoenix Open was Hideki Matsuyama (2016-2017). He was +2800 and settled for a share of 29th place this year.

    POSITIONPLAYERTOTALFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler265/ -19500.000$3,600,000.00
    2Nick Taylor267/ -17300.000$2,180,000.00
    3Jon Rahm270/ -14190.000$1,380,000.00
    4Justin Thomas271/ -13135.000$980,000.00
    5Jason Day272/ -12110.000$820,000.00
    T6Sam Burns273/ -1188.750$652,500.00
    T6Tyrrell Hatton273/ -1188.750$652,500.00
    T6Sungjae Im273/ -1188.750$652,500.00
    T6Jordan Spieth273/ -1188.750$652,500.00
    T10Wyndham Clark274/ -1067.500$485,000.00
    T10Rickie Fowler274/ -1067.500$485,000.00
    T10Adam Hadwin274/ -1067.500$485,000.00
    T10Xander Schauffele274/ -1067.500$485,000.00
    T14Tony Finau276/ -852.000$335,000.00
    T14Dylan Frittelli276/ -852.000$335,000.00
    T14Charley Hoffman276/ -852.000$335,000.00
    T14Beau Hossler276/ -852.000$335,000.00
    T14Taylor Moore276/ -852.000$335,000.00
    T14Patrick Rodgers276/ -852.000$335,000.00
    T20Keegan Bradley277/ -743.000$245,000.00
    T20Seamus Power277/ -743.000$245,000.00
    T20Sam Ryder277/ -743.000$245,000.00
    T23Chesson Hadley278/ -634.833$174,000.00
    T23Si Woo Kim278/ -634.833$174,000.00
    T23Kurt Kitayama278/ -634.833$174,000.00
    T23Adam Schenk278/ -634.833$174,000.00
    T23Scott Stallings278/ -634.833$174,000.00
    T23Jhonattan Vegas278/ -634.833$174,000.00
    T29Hayden Buckley279/ -528.000$137,000.00
    T29Matt Fitzpatrick279/ -528.000$137,000.00
    T29Hideki Matsuyama279/ -528.000$137,000.00
    T32Jason Dufner280/ -421.214$109,285.72
    T32James Hahn280/ -421.214$109,285.72
    T32Billy Horschel280/ -421.214$109,285.72
    T32Zach Johnson280/ -421.214$109,285.71
    T32Matt Kuchar280/ -421.214$109,285.71
    T32Rory McIlroy280/ -421.214$109,285.71
    T32Kevin Tway280/ -421.214$109,285.71
    T39Lucas Glover281/ -316.000$87,000.00
    T39Max Homa281/ -316.000$87,000.00
    T39Sahith Theegala281/ -316.000$87,000.00
    T42Brian Harman282/ -211.125$65,350.00
    T42Viktor Hovland282/ -211.125$65,350.00
    T42K.H. Lee282/ -211.125$65,350.00
    T42Adam Long282/ -211.125$65,350.00
    T42Keith Mitchell282/ -211.125$65,350.00
    T42Ryan Palmer282/ -211.125$65,350.00
    T42Aaron Rai282/ -211.125$65,350.00
    T42Gary Woodland282/ -211.125$65,350.00
    T50Corey Conners283/ -17.043$48,542.86
    T50Joel Dahmen283/ -17.043$48,542.86
    T50Lucas Herbert283/ -17.043$48,542.86
    T50Tom Kim283/ -17.043$48,542.86
    T50Justin Lower283/ -17.043$48,542.86
    T50Erik van Rooyen283/ -17.043$48,542.85
    T50Brandon Wu283/ -17.043$48,542.85
    T57Danny Lee284/ E5.300$45,600.00
    T57Taylor Pendrith284/ E5.300$45,600.00
    T57Greyson Sigg284/ E5.300$45,600.00
    T57Webb Simpson284/ E5.300$45,600.00
    T61Nate Lashley285/ 14.700$44,400.00
    T61Trey Mullinax285/ 14.700$44,400.00
    63Kelly Kraft288/ 44.400$43,800.00
    64Cameron Young289/ 54.200$43,400.00
    65Stewart Cink291/ 74.000$43,000.00
    66Jim Herman292/ 83.800$42,600.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.