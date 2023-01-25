Jason Day finds success with custom Scotty Cameron putter

“It promotes a more open feel on the way back, and closed on the way through,” Day explained. “Right now, the weight feels pretty good. The face … I would say the TaylorMade putter is softer. The Daytona is right between the TaylorMade and the Scotty, and I would say the Scotty is just slightly firmer, but it’s still a solid feeling putter. I would say that I had 1.5-1.75 degrees (of loft) on both the TaylorMade and the Daytona, and my hands had got a little bit too far back. I think (the Scotty Cameron) has, I want to say just over 2 degrees, so I can actually sit the club a bit more forward, or neutral. I would say it’s a little bit more forward, which is nice. Overall, the club swings nice, it feels good, it seems like the initial roll or bounce off the putter, it’s rolling pretty quickly.