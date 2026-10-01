Draws and Fades: Look for rookie Ben James to build upon early momentum in Utah

Look at what James has done across his recent starts. He finished runner-up at the Biltmore Championship Asheville to begin FedExCup Fall and third at the Wyndham Championship to end the regular season. The Rocket Classic and 3M Open weren't his best events, but he showed how great he could be with a T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He was realistically in that tournament until the 18th hole.