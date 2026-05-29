Draws and Fades: Back PGA Championship contender Alex Smalley for weekend run at Colonial

Both of our Round 2 fades cashed. Lee Hodges and Andrew Putnam each carded over 68.5 in Round 2. Knowing what skills suit a successful scorecard, here are two players I would fade in Round 3. Mackenzie Hughes is ranked 121st in Saturday scoring. The wind is going to kick up tomorrow afternoon out of the south. With gusts in the 20+ range, and small targets at Colonial (average green size 5,000 sq/ft) take Hughes to hit fewer than 11.5 Greens in Regulation (+115). Hughes has only hit 25 greens in the first two rounds under calm conditions.