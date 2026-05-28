Draws and Fades: Which Round 1 co-leaders are poised for more success at Colonial?

Not all six will be involved on Sunday afternoon. My first-round leader fade list starts with Lee Hodges (+3000). Hodges has not finished inside the top 10 since the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January. With one top-25 finish in his last five starts, Hodges has lost strokes with his putter in four of those events. Holding onto his putter performance will not be the only challenge. He has been losing strokes around the green in every start. Since the 2023 renovation, Gil Hanse has only increased the short game skill needed to be successful. Hodges over 68.5 in Round 2 (-148) is a great prop bet, but if those odds are too short, take advantage of backing his opponents in head-to-head or three-ball matchups.