Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Hodges finished tied for 53rd at 1-over.
Hodges's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|2024
|T12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|2023
|T29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|2022
|T35
|69-71-68-73
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hodges's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hodges's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hodges's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
Hodges's recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 4-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.207
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.247
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.270
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.224
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.039
|-0.502
Hodges's advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.247 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th, and he ranks 90th with a 15.49% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.