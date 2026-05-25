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6H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Hodges finished tied for 53rd at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hodges's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5369-70-71-71+1
    2024T1272-70-66-69-3
    2023T2969-67-74-70E
    2022T3569-71-68-73+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hodges's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hodges's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hodges's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.920
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6568-70-72-70E3.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1872-70-69-69-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5967-71-77-77+49.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-67-72-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--

    Hodges's recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2070.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2470.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.270-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.224-0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.039-0.502

    Hodges's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.247 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Hodges has accumulated 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th, and he ranks 90th with a 15.49% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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