Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hodges has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 4-under.

Hodges has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.