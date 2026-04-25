Draws and Fades: With Fitzpatricks in control, betting value shifts down Zurich Classic leaderboard

When I went through my rankings, I admittedly glossed over Team Smalley/Springer (+1100), who ranked third overall. A big reason was Springer dragging the team average down a bit, with a ranking of 22, the second-lowest among the top-six teams. The only comparable case was Alex Fitzpatrick at 46, but he’s paired with the top-ranked player in my model, while Alex Smalley came in at sixth. Looking back, I was too quick to dismiss them. They’re playing too well, and the underlying strokes gained numbers are too strong not to find some angle.