Draws and Fades: Xander Schauffele among valuable contenders chasing at Valspar Championship

Im has been incredible on his way to this position. He’s gaining strokes both on approach and with the putter, which is exactly the formula you want around Innisbrook Resort. What’s been interesting is that his off-the-tee play hasn’t been anything special, but it also hasn’t hurt him. He hit just 7 of 13 fairways in Round 3 and still only made two bogeys while posting a two-under round. That’s what’s great about Im’s tournament thus far.