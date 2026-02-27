Draws and Fades: With inclement weather looming, look for Aaron Rai to make weekend charge at PGA National

This is a seven-man market but essentially a three-man race between Rai, Lowry and Seamus Power. I’m willing to fade Power, who’s in the mix largely because of a red-hot putter that led the field in SG: Putting in the second round. The idea of having +200 on Rai in what could become a head-to-head among two men tied at 5 under, then, is appealing – particularly if the bad weather rolls in. Rai’s two-glove approach has plenty of upside in wet conditions, and his lone TOUR win came at a water-logged Wyndham Championship two years ago.