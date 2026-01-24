Draws and Fades: Wagering on Wyndham Clark to foil final group at The American Express

Si Woo Kim was the star of Saturday, posting a 66 to add to his previous rounds of 63 and 65 to take the top spot on the leaderboard at 22-under heading into Sunday in what will be a can’t-miss final group. Alongside him will be the young Blades Brown, 18, who has snatched headlines all week and continued his run with three birdies in a row to close out a round of 68 to sit at 21-under. Rounding out the final group alongside Brown at 21-under is a quiet, unassuming Texan named Scottie Scheffler, likely to be a total non-factor.