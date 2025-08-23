Draws and Fades: Tight race at top of leaderboard lends value on chasers at TOUR Championship

The top-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, is in the mix again. He is looking to make history and become the first golfer to win back-to-back TOUR Championships and back-to-back FedExCups. He is also the only golfer to win THE PLAYERS Championship in consecutive seasons. It will take another memorable round for Scheffler to pull this off tomorrow; He currently sits in fifth place at 12-under. His 4-under 66 was the third-best round of the day, but he still left plenty of shots out there and was visibly frustrated with his putter. Scheffler was next to last in SG: Putting, losing 2.58 strokes to the field. He missed three birdie putts from inside eight feet, and four more between 10 and 20 feet. As is the case with most Scheffler rounds, there were still plenty of positives. He led the field in SG: Off the Tee, and finished second in Proximity to the Hole. Scheffler’s 66 in round three was his 20th consecutive round in the 60s, now just one off the all-time PGA TOUR record held by co-leader Cantlay. In fifth place, Scheffler is still among the favorites to win at +550 according to oddsmakers at Fanduel Sportsbook.