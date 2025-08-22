Draws and Fades: Rory McIlroy presents best betting value on TOUR Championship leaderboard

After an 8-under par 62 and the round of the day, Cameron Young is right in the mix. As is the case with most 62s, the stat sheet for Young is remarkable. He finished his second round with nine consecutive one-putts. Lights-out putting is no surprise for Young, as he entered this week seventh on TOUR in SG: Putting. However, the longest putt he made on the second nine was just under 7 feet. He hit seven approach shots inside that mark, ultimately leading the field in SG: Approach for the day, gaining over three strokes to the field. This is the best iron play round of his season.