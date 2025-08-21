Draws and Fades: Value lurks beyond Scottie Scheffler’s name at East Lake

The closing theatrics brought a smile to the Ulsterman’s face, but the prior 17 holes weren’t exactly chopped liver – even if he wasn’t able to keep pace with Scheffler. McIlroy was third in SG: Off-the-Tee, fifth in SG: Approach and simply had a tough time getting the ball in the hole from there. Still, it added to a 4-under 66 that would’ve cashed this prop and now he’ll have a chance to attack a course that will have been softened by overnight rains. Look for him to get it back to the house in 67 or better.