Draws and Fades: Robert MacIntyre leads, but Scottie Scheffler has him in sights at BMW Championship

Yes, he has putted extremely well over the first two rounds, leading the field in Strokes Gained: Putting through 36 holes, but this is sustainable for McNealy. When he’s confident on the greens, he becomes one of the most reliable putters on TOUR. Among all players currently in the top five in putting for the week, McNealy is the only one also ranked inside the top 15 in Strokes Gained: Approach.