Robert MacIntyre becomes latest victim of Scottie Scheffler's dominance Sunday at BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre interview after Round 4 at BMW Championship
Written by Jimmy Reinman
Robert MacIntyre brought a four-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday.
By the time he walked off the fourth green, it was gone.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler erased the deficit with a steady and relentless charge, carding birdies at Nos. 1, 5 and 7 to take the lead and never give it back. He punctuated his performance with a stunning 81-foot chip-in at the par-3 17th to slam the door on MacIntyre and seal his fifth win of the season.
Scottie Scheffler holes 81-foot chip to take two-stroke lead at BMW Championship
“When he’s pitched that in on 17 and then he’s hit the perfect tee shot on 18, it’s pretty much game over just then,” MacIntyre said. “You’re playing for second place at that point.”
Scheffler closed with a 67 for his 12th victory in the last two seasons, further cementing his current historic run as one of the most potent the game has witnessed in its modern era.
For MacIntyre, it was a day of frustration after a week of free-flowing confidence. The 29-year-old Scot, seeking his third PGA TOUR title, stumbled out of the gate with bogeys on the first two holes. Another mistake at the fifth, coupled with Scheffler’s birdie, erased his advantage entirely.
“I got off to an absolutely horrific start,” MacIntyre said. “... I just felt great going out today. I wasn’t even expecting to be over par, to be honest. I was really expecting to go out there, foot down, and perform the way I have the last couple days.”
His driver never found a rhythm. MacIntyre hit only one fairway on the front nine but steadied himself with seven consecutive pars from Nos. 6 through 12. Scheffler’s putter briefly cooled during that stretch, bringing back memories of his flatstick woes in 2023 with two three-putt bogeys and keeping MacIntyre within striking distance.
“Walking up 15, I’m talking to myself. I wasn’t nice to myself up until that point,” MacIntyre said. “Scottie has missed a putt, and then I’m like, right, ‘If you were given one shot back going up 15 at the start of the week, would you have taken it?’ 100 percent I would have taken it.”
MacIntyre made his lone birdie of the day at the 16th, building momentum toward the difficult par-3 17th. But Scheffler’s chip-in crushed any hopes of a late rally.
Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on No. 16 at BMW Championship
MacIntyre closed with a 73 to finish runner-up. After making 18 birdies in his first 45 holes, he managed just two over the final 27.
“Right now I want to go and smash up my golf clubs, to be honest with you,” he said.
Even so, MacIntyre’s play early in the week was some of the surgically tight play seen on TOUR this season. He opened with a 62-64, highlighted by a stretch of six straight birdies late Thursday behind a white-hot flatstick.
Still, facing Scheffler in the final two rounds added a different kind of pressure. The American crowd was firmly behind the world’s top player, with a Ryder Cup subplot in the air. At one point Saturday, MacIntyre even shushed the gallery after a clutch putt.
This time, though, he became the latest to fall victim to Scheffler’s dominance.