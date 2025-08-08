Draws and Fades: Assessing contenders hoping to chase down Tommy Fleetwood at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Highlights | Friday | FedEx St. Jude
Written by Greg DuCharme
The first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs has almost reached the halfway mark, and it’s already full of storylines. The second round was suspended because of inclement weather and will resume Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. CT. When they resume, players will all be chasing Tommy Fleetwood.
Fleetwood is off to a scorching start, opening with rounds of 63 and 64, reaching 13-under for 36 holes to lead by four shots over a group of three players. Fleetwood closed his opening round with four straight birdies and made three in a row early in his second round from Nos. 2-4. He wasn’t done with the birdie streaks, making four in a row again from Nos. 13-16. A bogey on the challenging 18th was his only blemish of the day as he stands as a +110 betting favorite to get his first career PGA TOUR win.
Updated odds to win FedEx St. Jude Championship
- +115: Tommy Fleetwood
- +450: Scottie Scheffler
- +900: Collin Morikawa
- +1400: Akshay Bhatia
- +1800: Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy
- +2200: Kurt Kitayama
- +3500: Ludvig Åberg, Andrew Novak
Fleetwood’s strong play begins with his excellent driving. He leads the field in Driving Accuracy, hitting 24 of 28 fairways. Avoiding the 3-inch Bermuda rough has allowed his reliable iron game to thrive. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and Greens in Regulation. Typically, this is a very reliable stat profile in predicting success at the halfway mark.
Fleetwood, however, faces demons like few others. Through his TOUR career, he has finished runner-up six times, third five times and in the top 10 a record-setting 42 times without a win. At the Travelers Championship this June, Fleetwood surrendered a three-stroke lead with just four holes remaining to Keegan Bradley. Perhaps Fleetwood can find inspiration through Cameron Young’s story. Young won the Wyndham Championship last week after finishing runner-up on the PGA TOUR seven times before finally winning. Fleetwood, however, faces one pressure Cameron Young didn’t have to deal with: Scottie Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler | Round 2 | FedEx St. Jude | Rapid Rounds
Although Scheffler is currently six strokes back of Fleetwood, he is still the second favorite to win at +450 according to FanDuel oddsmakers. Scheffler has opened with rounds of 67 and 66 for a 7-under par total. While his opening round was a typical four-birdie, one-bogey round, his second round was much more tumultuous. He made eight birdies against four bogeys, unlike the man who leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance. The cause for the bogeys was clear: missing fairways. Scheffler missed seven fairways in Round 2 and played those holes in 3-over. All four bogeys came from missing the fairway and the green. However, when he did find the short grass, his play looked like that of the best player in the world. From the tee on par-3s and from the fairway, Scheffler hit all 11 greens within 22 feet of the hole. He played those holes in 7-under. If the best player in the world finds the fairways over the weekend, he will have a great chance to win his fifth PGA TOUR event of the season.
Justin Rose currently sits in a tie for second at 9-under, four shots behind Fleetwood, although he has two holes to play in his second round. Rose has had an up-and-down season, with four top-10s and six missed cuts. However, when he plays well, he gets in the mix. Rose has gained over two strokes from tee to green five times this season. In each of these events, he has finished T16 or better. Currently, he’s gaining 3.76 strokes in the category. Oddsmakers have Rose at +1800 to win. Don’t sleep on the veteran Englishman at that price, especially if he gets a couple more birdies on the card to complete his second round.
Kurt Kitayama entered this week on the bubble to advance to the BMW Championship. He began the week in 52nd, needing to move up just two spots in the points. After opening this tournament with a 1-under 69, his chances were looking bleak, but what a difference one day makes. Kitayama got back on track in the second round, firing a 7-under 63, the round of the day. His 8-under total has him projected to move all the way up to 30th in the FedExCup standings. Kitayama had been outside the top 100 in the FedExCup from the Farmers Insurance Open in January all the way until he won the 3M Open just two starts ago.
Scottie Scheffler bounces back from bogey with birdie at FedEx St. Jude
It is clear Kitayama has found his form. He has three top-15 finishes, including the win in his last four starts on TOUR, and currently sits in a tie for fifth. Kitayama has kept up his red-hot iron play, gaining strokes to the field approaching the green in eight straight events leading into this week. He ranked ninth in the second round, hitting six approach shots inside 10 feet. While this has been the foundation for Kitayama, the putter has let him down at times, just not this time. He gained 2.59 strokes putting, his second-best round of the season.
Jordan Spieth returned from injury this season looking good, but not great. He has four top-10 finishes, and eight top-25s, but hasn’t found himself in serious contention. As a result, Spieth is on the top-50 bubble. He entered the week 48th in the FedExCup standings and currently sits in a tie for 39th at 1-under. This has Spieth projected at 50th, the last man into the BMW Championship (and guaranteed entry into the Signature Events in 2026). Spieth did not automatically qualify for the Signature Events this season. He does not want to do that again next season, and it all comes down to the next 36 holes. Spieth hit five approach shots inside 13 feet in Round 2, and missed all five opportunities. When the stakes are this high, and the margins are this close, those putts have to fall. Prepare for the full Jordan Spieth experience this weekend, as every shot truly matters.