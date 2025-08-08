Draws and Fades: Assessing contenders hoping to chase down Tommy Fleetwood at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Although Scheffler is currently six strokes back of Fleetwood, he is still the second favorite to win at +450 according to FanDuel oddsmakers. Scheffler has opened with rounds of 67 and 66 for a 7-under par total. While his opening round was a typical four-birdie, one-bogey round, his second round was much more tumultuous. He made eight birdies against four bogeys, unlike the man who leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance. The cause for the bogeys was clear: missing fairways. Scheffler missed seven fairways in Round 2 and played those holes in 3-over. All four bogeys came from missing the fairway and the green. However, when he did find the short grass, his play looked like that of the best player in the world. From the tee on par-3s and from the fairway, Scheffler hit all 11 greens within 22 feet of the hole. He played those holes in 7-under. If the best player in the world finds the fairways over the weekend, he will have a great chance to win his fifth PGA TOUR event of the season.