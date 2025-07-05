Draws and Fades: Assessing betting value amid logjam leaderboard at John Deere Classic

The John Deere has seen back-to-back winners before – in fact, Steve Stricker’s run of three in a row from 2009 to 2011 remains the last time a player won the same TOUR event in three consecutive years. But Sunday’s finale in Moline will have a few wrinkles – thunderstorms that led tournament officials to move up third-round tee times will soften the par-71 layout, while the wind will blow from the opposite direction it did during the third round. This tournament also has a penchant for comeback victories – look back just two years to Sepp Straka’s wild rally during the final round – so it’s hardly a place to lean on the chalk, especially with 14 pros (and amateur Jackson Koivun) teeing off within three shots of the lead.