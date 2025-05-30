Draws and Fades: Examining top Memorial contenders not named Scottie Scheffler

Admittedly this is a total flier, but something is going on with the Englishman this week. After taking the early lead through nine holes, he imploded with a back-nine 43 on Thursday and seemed destined for a missed cut. Then he bounced back with six birdies in a seven-hole stretch Friday en route to a 66 that brought him right back onto the edge of contention at an event he won 15 years ago.