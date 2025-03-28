Draws & Fades: Scottie Scheffler vs. field now at Texas Children's Houston Open

The Kiwi is 5 under for his second round, 7 under overall and poised for more as he returns to the par-5 16th when play resumes. Fox has all the necessary skill off the tee to hang with the length of Memorial Park, and he’s sitting at 11th for the week in SG: Putting. Fox hasn’t won on the PGA TOUR, but he’s an established veteran with multiple marquee wins on the DP World Tour. This number will surely shorten if he gets to 8 or 9 under by the time his second round wraps.