Draws and Fades: Driving still rules the day at rainy Texas Children's Houston Open

Yes, as he proved at TPC Sawgrass he is still volatile – going from the leaderboard to a missed cut in a matter of a few holes – in what was his third straight missed cut. But his recent history has shown that, while the weekend appearances are few and far between, when he has a tee time he’s often in the mix: T10 in Mexico and T9 in Las Vegas in the last few months among just four made cuts. I like his chances to make the weekend after his 5-under 66, and Tosti’s driver will continue to deliver on a course that fits his eye.