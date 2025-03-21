Draws and Fades: Expierence key to cashing in at Copperhead Course

Lowry’s game is built for a grind-it-out test like Copperhead. He led at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard through 36 holes before a brutal weekend knocked him out of contention. Now, he’s back in a similar position just two hours west of Bay Hill. He ranks top five in both Off the Tee and Tee-to-Green, proving he can keep the ball in play on one of the narrowest setups on TOUR. After his fade in Orlando, Lowry will be eager to reward bettors who stick with the Irishman.