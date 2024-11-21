Draws and Fades: Remember chase for TOUR cards in live place betting

Immediately I am intrigued at the +220 for Adrien Dumont de Chassart who sits T4 after playing the harder Seaside Course. Dumont de Chassart, is well aware he needs to finish in the top five this week if he is to have a chance to retain a full TOUR card in the top 125 of the standings. His Thursday round projects him moving from 142nd to 124th although there is a lot of golf left to be played yet. While this has not been a great season, the Belgian was tied for third last week in Bermuda and has continued on. Perhaps he is the type of player who needs to be under pressure to perform better. At least we know he will continue to chase birdies to stay in the mix and give himself a chance!