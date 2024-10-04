Draws and fades: Is Daniel Berger back?

I really wanted to slip Berger into the green light considering I highlighted him at the beginning of the FedExCup Fall as my player to watch, but consider him on the fence between yellow and green. We all know what sort of player he was before his injuries, winning four times and seemingly heading towards being a staple of any U.S. Team, but can we trust the full turnaround is imminent? What I love is the fact he’s inside the top 10 this week of SG: Tee-to-Green (second) and SG: Off-the-Tee (eighth) and SG: Approach (seventh). Leads the field this week in Scrambling and Bogey Avoidance. Don’t be afraid to get on now but if you want to stay conservative, let's watch how he goes in round three while back in the spotlight of contention.