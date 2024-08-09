Draws and Fades: Find faith in Billy Horschel, others behind hot Hossler
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Beau Hossler may have set the pace but with over three rounds still to play on the weekend at the Wyndham Championship, it remains anyone’s game at Sedgefield Country Club.
The fact we got as much golf in as we did on Friday is a huge credit to the agronomy staff at Sedgefield, who made playable a course that was full of flooding rivers less than 24 hours earlier via Tropical Storm Debby.
After Thursday was washed out, we got through a big portion of round one on Friday, with Hossler putting up a sensational 10-under 60 to set the pace. Hossler opened birdie, birdie, birdie, birdie, eagle as the soft conditions allowed players to take dead aim to set up his fine first round.
Beau Hossler goes low early in soggy conditions at Wyndham Championship
He leads by two from Open Championship runner-up Billy Horschel, who got to 8-under through 16 holes of his first round. Horschel is now the betting favorite at +400 with BetMGM Sportsbook with the benefit of knowing he has 20 holes to play tomorrow before getting a rest.
Those on his side of the draw will get a breather before a cut is made and officials try to fit the final two rounds in by Sunday night.
England’s Ben Taylor birdied his first five holes showing form not seen this season as he moved to third place. Despite missing 15 cuts in his 20 starts he sits T3 at 7-under through 17 holes. He did grab his only top 10 of the season last month at the ISCO Championship (T6).
Joining him at 7-under is namesake and WM Phoenix Open champion Nick Taylor (through 14 holes). The Canadian has been struggling of late but rebounded in Greensboro as he chases his first individual top 10 since his win in February.
Brendon Todd, Austin Eckroat and veteran Matt Kuchar all posted morning round 64s to share fifth place.
The last five winners have been inside the top 15 in both Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Putting on the way to winning at Sedgefield so it was no surprise to see Hossler score ranking fourth and third respectively.
The only others currently inside the top 15 of both metrics are Horschel (first, ninth) and Nick Taylor (11th, first). Here are the latest outright odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.
- +400: Billy Horschel (-8 through 16, T2)
- +650: Beau Hossler (-10, first)
- +1200: Nick Taylor (-7 through 14, T3)
- +2000: Austin Eckroat (-6, T5), Matt Kuchar (-6, T5), Aaron Rai (-5, T8)
- +2500: Brendon Todd (-6, T5), Davis Thompson (-4, T15)
- +3300: Sungjae Im (-2, T39), Ben Griffin (-5, T8)
Draws
Billy Horschel (+400)
I am almost scared to point out this was my pre-tournament choice and I’m sticking with it because of late, when my outright picks start well and I double down … they have ultimately failed! But while the odds now are clearly not as juicy as the +2500 start price there is still something to be had as Horschel is on a side of the draw, I feel could be the better of the two.
If he can navigate his first seven holes well tomorrow – that is the 17th and 18th and then the first five of the back nine where he will start round two – he will be off to the races. The trick here might be to wait till he has played those tough holes, and then jump on the outright. You might get a bogey in there and a little more juice before he hits the easier front side of the course.
Billy Horschel makes birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Remember, once he signs for his second round he can sit back and watch the other half of the draw play their second rounds knowing they’ll have to front up for a marathon Sunday off less rest.
Aaron Rai (+2000)
Like Horschel, Rai is on the side of the draw I like. He’s got just 19 holes to play on Saturday before the cut and shook off a slow start with aplomb. Rai is second in the field in SG: Approach and came into the week third in Driving Accuracy, something that winners at this course excel in. If he can make a few more putts than normal he becomes a winning option. A top five from here could also be a good play.
Fade
Beau Hossler (+650)
Sorry Beau, but I don’t think you know best this week. Firstly, you have to say massive credit where it’s due in the opening round. An incredible round where the course record of 59 was threatened and he had things really rolling. But the reality is he now has to sit back and wait for ages before he plays again, likely cooling his momentum. And when he returns, he won’t be leading, and will be facing his 18-hole second round and then a quick turnaround for a marathon Sunday. His approach play ranked third on Friday but it's 161st this season. I am expecting him to have trouble repeating the heroics.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.