Draws and Fades: Expect fireworks, leaderboard shifts during marathon finish at Wyndham

As for Young, I’m just going to be late on him. The units I’m saving by not expecting him to break through, especially at such short odds, will more than outweigh any lost profits when and if he gets the job done. Now with seven runner-up finishes, most recently at the Valspar Championship when he was outdueled by Peter Malnati, Young just seems to find more and more creative ways to grab the silver medal. At No. 24 he’s the highest-ranked player on the leaderboard, a big factor for his short price, and he’s familiar with the area after playing at Wake Forest. He’s one shot back after a 62 and may well win, but I think I’m likely saving myself an evening of frustrated viewing by leaving him off the in-play card.