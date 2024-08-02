Draws and Fades: Xander Schauffele eyeing gold medal defense as others get primed for chase

Seeing Scheffler at juicy odds (for him) while sitting just five back could seem very tempting for bettors out there but I have my doubts in the current top-ranked player in the world. The reason is simple, and one we’ve seen before… he’s not putting well enough. Ranked 49th in the 60-man field in SG: Putting is not going to bring home a medal. The other side of the coin here is he ranks first in Driving Accuracy and third in SG: Off-the-Tee so if you think he can figure out the flatstick, he could make a charge. I just don’t think he will. Shootouts like this don’t suit Scheffler if he’s not dialed in on the greens. Even if you like him, the +105 for Top 5 isn’t sexy, but might be the better play.