Draws and Fades: Check out top betting storylines for Round 2 at Royal Troon

As a two-time major champion, Thomas has the game to hang on any leaderboard. But he’s still in search of his first win since the PGA at Southern Hills more than two years ago, and his struggles – as evidenced last week – have largely been with consistency. Thomas is down to +1400 at BetMGM after opening at +6600 pre-tournament, but I’d be looking for an option to lay at that price. Given this leaderboard, and Thomas’ recent ebbs and flows, I’d expect him to slide back to the pack over the weekend.