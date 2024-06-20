Draws and Fades: With Scottie Scheffler looming, plenty of value on Travelers odds board

With two major winners from earlier this year firmly in the mix, the odds fluctuate significantly on the other players around them – even the first-round leader. The field will have one eye on the weather the rest of the way, with second-round tee times moved up an hour to begin at 7:05 a.m. ET in order to avoid afternoon storms. The opener in Cromwell was hot and steamy, but it’s expected to be rainy and soft over the weekend.