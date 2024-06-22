Sunday Story-Lines: Travelers Championship set to culminate in big name shootout

+150: Scottie Scheffler (-17, T2) – With a win the World No. 1 would make it six on the season and 12 in his career. Last player to have six or more wins in a TOUR season was Tiger Woods (6) in 2009.

+333: Tom Kim (-18, 1st) – Led after 18, 36 and now 54 holes. Three-time TOUR winner turned 22 this week and looking to be the first South Korean to win the Travelers Championship. Sits 61st in FedExCup looking to secure Playoffs this week.

+550: Xander Schauffele (-16, T4) – Chasing ninth PGA TOUR win, and second this season after his PGA Championship victory. Was Travelers champion in 2022 and leads the field in SG: Putting.

+700: Akshay Bhatia (-17, T2) – An 80/1 longshot pre-tournament showing he belongs. Seeking a third TOUR win, a second this season after winning the Valero Texas Open.

+1200: Sungjae Im (-16, T4) – Like Tom Kim, looking to be the first Korean to win the Travelers. Two-time TOUR winner but not since the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open. Second this week in Par 4 Scoring.

+1400: Collin Morikawa (-15, 6th) – Hunting TOUR win No. 7, a first since the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP last October. His last eight starts all top-25s including four top-4s.

+4000: Tony Finau (-14, T7) – Hoping for lucky TOUR win no. 7 on Sunday, Finau leads the field in Par 5 Scoring and Sand Saves.

+5000: Justin Thomas (-14, T7) – Last of his 15 TOUR wins came at the 2022 PGA Championship, over two years ago. Tied the hottest player on the Back 9 this week and leads Driving Distance.

+6600: Shane Lowry (-14, T7) – Former Open Champion won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Rory McIlroy but now chases a solo win. Third in SG: Tee-to-Green, fourth SG: Approach and fourth SG: Around the Green this week

+8000: Patrick Cantlay (-13, T10) – Shot 60 as an amateur at TPC River Highlands and might need to do so again to get ninth TOUR win and first since 2022 BMW Championship.