Draws and Fades: Can Scottie Scheffler thrive in a putting contest?

For value on the board the nod goes to Bhatia who I highlighted as a player to sprinkle bets across all place markets pre-tournament thanks to his exorbitant odds. While he is no longer +8000 to win the tournament, he is still the value pick on the board given how well he’s been putting. It’s a risk-reward play, because his approach game hasn’t been as good as the others. While ranking sixth on the week in SG: Putting is awesome, he also ranks second in SG: Off-the-Tee, sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green and 12th in SG: Around the Green. But 340th on Approach is alarming. As good as the putter has been going, he can’t win if there are more par savers than birdies going down.