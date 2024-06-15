Alternate shot: Can anyone catch Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst?

Ultimately I think we’re in for what we’ve seen from McIlroy each of the last five years in this event: a top-10 finish but no trophy. If that’s the case, a subtle turning point may have been his par-3 struggles on Saturday where he bogeyed three of the four shortest holes at Pinehurst No. 2. He certainly has the firepower to win – although he’d surely prefer to be alongside DeChambeau in the final pairing than the penultimate group. For me, I’ve just lost faith in McIlroy finding a way to the finish line in a major: I’m going to need to see it (again) before I believe in it in advance.