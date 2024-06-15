Alternate shot: Can anyone catch Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst?
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
Editor’s note: Will Gray and Ben Everill are on-site this week for Golfbet at Pinehurst No. 2 covering all of the betting angles at the 124th U.S. Open.
Will Gray: Ben, it was another eventful day here in the Sand Hills as Bryson DeChambeau has taken command of these proceedings, inching closer to a second U.S. Open title. He leads by three shots with one round to go and sits as a -120 betting favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook after a 3-under 67 that included six birdies.
Granted, there are plenty of others with plans to play spoiler. Chief among them are Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, each three shots back at 4 under, while recent PGA TOUR winner Matthieu Pavon will join DeChambeau in the final group.
Updated odds to win the U.S. Open (via BetMGM):
- -120: Bryson DeChambeau (-7, first)
- +333: Rory McIlroy (-4, T2)
- +700: Patrick Cantlay (-4, T2)
- +1600: Matthieu Pavon (-4, T2); Ludvig Åberg (-2, T5)
- +2000: Hideki Matsuyama (-2, T5)
- +5000: Tony Finau (-1, T7); Tyrrell Hatton (-1, T7)
- +6600: Collin Morikawa (even, T9)
My first question to you is this: What’s the biggest hurdle in DeChambeau’s way with one round to go?
Ben Everill: Himself. This is seriously DeChambeau’s tournament to lose, which is more likely in this major than any other tournament, yet still is fact. If there has been any weakness, it has been his driving accuracy, where he ranks T51 in the field. If he continues to miss into the waste areas, it brings luck into play. If one of those wayward drives gets behind an unplayable tuft, then he’s in trouble.
If you are asking my which player outside of himself, I think it has to be Rory McIlroy. He has the firepower to put the pressure on.
But let me ask you this: Do you think McIlroy is ready to end the decade-long major drought?
WG: Oftentimes when we talk to players – specifically Tiger comes to mind on this one – we hear references like, “That was the worst score I could have shot today.” Round 3 felt like one of those for McIlroy. He had the swagger, he rolled in a few clutch putts, he made prudent course management decisions – and it added up to a 1-under 69. That’s usually enough to make a move on Saturday at a U.S. Open, but he definitely left a few out there when you look at how DeChambeau was able to rocket up the leaderboard.
Ultimately I think we’re in for what we’ve seen from McIlroy each of the last five years in this event: a top-10 finish but no trophy. If that’s the case, a subtle turning point may have been his par-3 struggles on Saturday where he bogeyed three of the four shortest holes at Pinehurst No. 2. He certainly has the firepower to win – although he’d surely prefer to be alongside DeChambeau in the final pairing than the penultimate group. For me, I’ve just lost faith in McIlroy finding a way to the finish line in a major: I’m going to need to see it (again) before I believe in it in advance.
But what about the man that will join McIlroy at 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday? Patrick Cantlay has overachieved this week in my book as he seeks major No. 1.
BE: Patty Ice! Will he go hatless?? The man who couldn’t be broken just a few years ago on his way to a FedExCup title – coincidentally taking down DeChambeau at the BMW Championship in the Playoffs – has not been that guy in recent times. But maybe he’s back!?
At +700 to win, he’s certainly better value than McIlroy, but I can’t see him doing much better than a 69 or 70. With that in mind, he’d need help from DeChambeau. He’s leading the field in Bogey Avoidance and is second in Strokes Gained: Putting, two stats I worry will regress Sunday. In 29 previous majors he has just four top 10s, and has rarely been a factor.
So we’ve talked Rory and Patrick… before France sends the calvary… what about Matthieu Pavon? Many are quick to dismiss the Farmers Insurance Open champion but are we sleeping on a 2005 Michael Campbell equivalent at big odds?
WG: There are certainly some parallels to 2005 here at Pinehurst, when another former U.S. Open champion (Retief Goosen) carried a three-shot lead into the final round but failed to win. Is Pavon this year’s Michael Campbell? I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop, but the Frenchman’s front-nine run was certainly impressive. He didn’t make a birdie on the back nine, though, which will undoubtedly be a requirement for the eventual champion on Monday. You mentioned that Cantlay is second in SG: Putting this week, right? Well, Pavon is first – after ranking 95th on TOUR this season. Feels like an outlier.
With DeChambeau as a deserved favorite in the outright market, are there other bets that have your attention in the final round? The top 10 and ties will all earn invites back for more carnage at next year’s U.S. Open at Oakmont.
BE: I am fascinated to see how Canadian Corey Conners goes on Sunday. He is +125 for a Top 10 at DraftKings, currently sitting T9 at even par. The fact is, Conners needs a solo 11th or better to have a chance to jump Adam Hadwin into the final Olympic spot for Canada. This is a huge carrot for him, but also a potential nerve inducer coming down the stretch.
Another plus money option for Top 10 is Russell Henley at +360. He’s done it before in U.S. Opens and is putting nicely. I’d like to see Akshay Bhatia rebound also. He leads the field in SG: Around the Green this week.
WG: There will be varying levels of incentive on Sunday, but at the top it’s clear that this tournament is DeChambeau’s to lose. Granted, there are enough intricacies around Pinehurst No. 2 to bring at least a handful of players into consideration – I’m willing to go down the leaderboard as far as Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Åberg, both T-5 at 2-under. One thing’s for sure – the twists and turns are not yet done delivering drama here in steamy North Carolina!
