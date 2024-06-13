Draws and Fades: False dawn or fifth major coming for Rory McIlroy

Scheffler was nowhere near his usual self on Thursday. I would go close to saying he was lucky to shoot 1-over. The Texan, who came in off five wins in eight starts, ranked 116th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 97th in SG: Putting. I cannot for the life of me fathom the +650 price for the player I watched intimately Thursday. But if the guy I walked with on the weekend at the Memorial Tournament last week turns up tomorrow morning, he could shoot an easy 67 and be back in the mix.