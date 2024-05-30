Draws and Fades: Oh dear Canada … Locals stall as big names lurk in Hamilton

I’m also torn on McIlroy from here. I was an advocate to fade him pre-tournament at +400 so you’d think I’d say the same at +280 and four shots back. But the reality is he has good history at Hamilton. I’ll hold judgment for at least another round. If you are considering backing him, maybe wait until closer to his afternoon tee time for a little more juice. He will start on the front nine on Friday, the side of the course he torched on Thursday.