Draws & Fades: Don’t discount the chase pack at RBC Canadian Open

The case against Hughes is very similar to that of MacIntyre. The putter has been carrying him - and in this case, I don't think the price is fair either. He is the classiest player at the top of the board outside of Burns and Fleetwood, so that likely influences the price. And I also feel there is something in the fact that he is Canadian. The books have to know that he will be a very popular choice to make it two Canadian winners in a row at this event, after a 69-year drought. The price is lower than it ought to be as the books try to protect against an expected wave of support for the countryman. I mentioned the stats. Hughes is 38th in SG: Off the Tee, 34th in SG: Approach, 48th in Driving Accuracy, and 67th in GIR. He is fifth in SG: Putting. It would be thrilling to see another Canadian win their national Open but I can't make it make sense - or dollars.