Draws and Fades: Scottie Scheffler lurks after Friday rebound at Charles Schwab Challenge

I am going to give him one last chance to get his putting back in order because this is the only real threat holding him back. Finau leads the field in Greens In Regulation through two rounds and is also yet to three-putt … but he’s also struggling to one-putt for the many birdie looks he’s had. I’m banking on him having learned something from overreading the breaks on Friday on these brand-new greens and getting back on track.