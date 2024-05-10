Draws and Fades: Handicapping Xander Schauffele vs. the field in Charlotte

It’s been a sluggish 2024 season for the two-time TOUR winner, who has dropped from 27th to 38th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Im won in his native South Korea two weeks ago but promptly withdrew from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson upon his return. Now he’s back in the mix, but largely on the heels of an unexpectedly hot putter. Im is third this week in SG: Putting despite the fact that he ranks 129th on the greens this season. He’s a better putter than his 2024 stats indicate, but he’s likely rolling them in at an unsustainable pace in Charlotte, North Carolina. Look for ways to take the other side in weekend head-to-heads, and I far prefer Moore at the same price at this stage.