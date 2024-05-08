Sam Burns back in action after birth of son Bear
2 Min Read
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The baby watch is over – no, not that one.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is notably absent from the field this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, staying at home with wife Meredith in anticipation of the birth of their first child. But one new dad is back inside the ropes this week at Quail Hollow: Sam Burns.
Burns played a nine-hole pro-am Wednesday morning in the Queen City and confirmed the arrival of his son, Bear, on April 22. The baby arrived shortly after Burns wrapped up a T44 finish at the RBC Heritage, and he shared that the unique name was (mostly) his idea.
“It was one area where I had some say,” Burns joked. “But we both like the name. We wanted to do something a little different.”
Both the baby and Burns’ wife, Caroline, are doing well and resting at home. It’s been an adjustment for Burns that any new parent can attest to – particularly with learning the ever-changing sleep patterns of a newborn.
“I’ve been getting a couple hours here or there, but it’s for sure been an adjustment,” Burns said. “It’s been great but there have definitely been a few mornings where I woke up pretty tired.”
It’s back to work this week for Burns, who might have an opportunity to catch up on his sleep this week while on the road. He shared that he didn’t do much practicing in the days immediately following the birth but got a club back in his hand leading into this week’s start.
Burns will look to get things turned around this week, as his form has cooled since a run of four straight top-10s earlier this year. A T30 finish at Bay Hill remains his best result of his last five starts.
The five-time TOUR winner is priced in the middle of the pack at this week’s no-cut event, listed at +5000 at BetMGM Sportsbook alongside Harris English and Shane Lowry. Those prices might be impacted by his rough course history here: Burns missed the cut last year and withdrew in 2019 after an opening-round 77. The only time he played all four rounds here came back in 2018, when he finished T55.
But bettors and fantasy users can rest easy (and roster accordingly) knowing that there is no longer a risk that Burns might withdraw mid-tournament to attend the baby’s birth, which was a factor he spoke about during tournament starts last month. His focus this week will be on the course – even if he tries to sneak in a nap or two between rounds.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.